Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor is making waves not just on screen but in her personal life as well. The actress, who has won hearts with her performance in the blockbuster film, is reportedly planning a significant upgrade in her living situation. Shraddha is set to become Akshay Kumar's neighbour by moving into Hrithik Roshan's current sea-facing apartment in Juhu.

Shraddha Kapoor's to rent Hrithik Roshan’s Juhu house?

According to a recent report by the Hindustan Times, Shraddha Kapoor is set to move into Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. This move would make her the new neighbour of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who lives in a luxurious duplex apartment in the same building with his wife Twinkle Khanna and their children.

This prime Juhu property, currently owned by Hrithik Roshan, offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and is located in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential areas. The building is home to several celebrities, making it a hub of Bollywood royalty.

Initially, there were speculations that Varun Dhawan, along with his wife Natasha Dalal and their daughter, would be moving into Hrithik’s apartment. However, those plans didn’t materialise, and it seems that Shraddha Kapoor will be the one to make the move.

Interestingly, Varun Dhawan, who also made a special appearance in Stree 2 as Bhaskar Sharma from the Maddock Supernatural Universe film Bhediya (2022), was linked to the property before Shraddha’s name surfaced. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar also made a surprising cameo in Stree 2, playing a patient in a psychiatric hospital in Bhopal.

Stree 2, produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, has turned into an all-time blockbuster, with its box office performance exceeding expectations. The film, featuring a star-studded cast including Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi, recorded the biggest second weekend of all time and continued to perform well on its third Monday.

