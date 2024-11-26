EXCLUSIVE: 4th Cinema Lovers Day this year to be celebrated on November 29; Moana 2, The Sabarmati Report to benefit as multiplexes to sell tickets for Rs. 99

With the collections drying up once again, the multiplexes have decided to organize Cinema Lovers Day on Friday, November 29, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned. As it happens on this day, most theatres and multiplexes across the country will sell movie tickets for normal seats at a discounted price of Rs. 99. The move is expected to lead to an increase in footfalls and also in revenue.

There’s no Hindi film releasing on November 29 as the gigantic Pushpa 2 will storm into cinemas on Thursday, December 5. The biggest release of the week is the Hollywood flick Moana 2, the sequel to the much-loved 2016 animated film Moana. The franchise has a following among the kids in urban areas and hence, Moana 2 will be the biggest beneficiary of the Cinema Lovers Day offer.

The Sabarmati Report, which is trending well, is also expected to see a spike in collections on its third Friday, thanks to the offer. Kal Ho Naa Ho is doing very well on its re-release and it remains to be seen if its collections jump on November 29 since its tickets anyway are priced at around Rs. 150.

The other holdover films that will also get the benefit are I Want To Talk, Karan Arjun, Wicked, Gladiator II, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Interestingly, this marks the fourth edition of Cinema Lovers Day of 2024. Earlier this year, it was celebrated on February 23, May 31 and August 9. Meanwhile, the National Cinema Day was held on September 20. In other words, this is the fifth time that multiplexes are selling tickets for Rs. 99 in 2024. The faulty planning of releasing films, needless clashes and failure to space out releases appropriately are considered to be the major reasons for such dry periods.

Nevertheless, the industry is gearing up for a rocking December. Pushpa 2 is expected to take a record start across the country. Baby John and Mufasa: The Lion King have also generated excitement and hence, the year hopefully should end with a bang.

