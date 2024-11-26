Director and producer Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vimal Lahoti have acquired the Hindi remake rights of Fouja, a film that has won three National Awards this year. This project will be produced under their banner, Kathavachak Films.

Fouja has won three National Awards. With themes of resilience, patriotism, and humanity, the original film resonated with audiences across the country. The Hindi remake aims to bring this narrative to a broader audience.

Sharing his thoughts, Raaj Shaandilyaa said, “I am honored to bring Fouja to Hindi cinema. It’s a story of extraordinary courage and emotion that deserves to be experienced by a larger audience. My goal is to remain faithful to the soul of the original while crafting a version that resonates with Hindi-speaking viewers and beyond.”

Producer Vimal Lahoti also expressed his enthusiasm for the project said, “Producing the Hindi adaptation of Fouja is an incredible opportunity to retell a story that has already touched so many lives. We are committed to delivering a cinematic experience that does justice to the original while adding new dimensions to captivate a wider audience.”

The remake is set to bring a fresh creative vision to the original’s narrative while retaining its emotional depth. The film will feature a cast, with announcements about the director and lead actors expected soon.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone, as both Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vimal Lahoti bring their expertise to this project. Together, they aim to adapt this film to resonate with audiences nationwide.

