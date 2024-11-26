comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 26.11.2024 | 1:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Pushpa 2 – The Rule Kanguva Baby John Jaat
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kriti Sanon starrer Meena Kumari biopic shelved as Manish Malhotra exits project

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kriti Sanon starrer Meena Kumari biopic shelved as Manish Malhotra exits project

en Bollywood News Kriti Sanon starrer Meena Kumari biopic shelved as Manish Malhotra exits project
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Renowned designer-turned-filmmaker Manish Malhotra has officially stepped away from directing the much-anticipated Meena Kumari biopic, which was initially set to feature Kriti Sanon in the titular role. The news comes as a surprise to fans and the industry alike, considering the buzz surrounding this ambitious project.

Kriti Sanon starrer Meena Kumari biopic shelved as Manish Malhotra exits project

Kriti Sanon starrer Meena Kumari biopic shelved as Manish Malhotra exits project

Malhotra’s Journey from Fashion to Films

Over the years, Manish Malhotra has cemented his legacy as a maestro of glamour and couture. However, his foray into filmmaking with Saali Mohabbat, which recently premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), has revealed his passion for storytelling beyond fashion.

Speaking about the transition, Malhotra shared, “My dream with Stage 5 was to start a different narrative from what’s expected out of me. People expected my films to star Kareena [Kapoor Khan] or the young girls, with lots of glamour. But this is not an extension of my brand. The most important thing is the script.”

Malhotra’s debut production, Saali Mohabbat, a middle-of-the-road thriller starring Radhika Apte, Divyenndu, and Anurag Kashyap, marks a distinct shift from his glamorous persona. Directed by Tisca Chopra, the film centers on themes of infidelity and deceit.

The End of a Dream: Meena Kumari Biopic Shelved

When asked about the status of the Meena Kumari biopic, Malhotra confirmed he is no longer associated with the project. “I’m no longer doing the biopic. I’ll direct something else. Directing is one dream that remains unfulfilled,” he revealed.

Filmmaking: A Natural Fit for Malhotra

While the designer has shelved the biopic, his passion for filmmaking is undeterred. “All fashion designers don’t have a film sense, but some do. With me, it was organic because I was in love with films since childhood,” he said. Malhotra’s love for classics like Mughal-e-Azam and the works of Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt has influenced his creative pursuits.

Despite stepping back from the Meena Kumari project, Malhotra has other films, such as Bun Tikki and Ul Jalool Ishq, in the pipeline.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon starts prep for Aanand L Rai and Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Isha Malviya joins Gauahar Khan in Ravie…

Sumeet Vyas SLAMS Sony Electronics over…

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Tutu Sharma confirms…

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma set to tie…

Aaishvary Thackeray wraps shooting for his…

Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune concert goes dry after…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification