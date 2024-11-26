Renowned designer-turned-filmmaker Manish Malhotra has officially stepped away from directing the much-anticipated Meena Kumari biopic, which was initially set to feature Kriti Sanon in the titular role. The news comes as a surprise to fans and the industry alike, considering the buzz surrounding this ambitious project.

Malhotra’s Journey from Fashion to Films

Over the years, Manish Malhotra has cemented his legacy as a maestro of glamour and couture. However, his foray into filmmaking with Saali Mohabbat, which recently premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), has revealed his passion for storytelling beyond fashion.

Speaking about the transition, Malhotra shared, “My dream with Stage 5 was to start a different narrative from what’s expected out of me. People expected my films to star Kareena [Kapoor Khan] or the young girls, with lots of glamour. But this is not an extension of my brand. The most important thing is the script.”

Malhotra’s debut production, Saali Mohabbat, a middle-of-the-road thriller starring Radhika Apte, Divyenndu, and Anurag Kashyap, marks a distinct shift from his glamorous persona. Directed by Tisca Chopra, the film centers on themes of infidelity and deceit.

The End of a Dream: Meena Kumari Biopic Shelved

When asked about the status of the Meena Kumari biopic, Malhotra confirmed he is no longer associated with the project. “I’m no longer doing the biopic. I’ll direct something else. Directing is one dream that remains unfulfilled,” he revealed.

Filmmaking: A Natural Fit for Malhotra

While the designer has shelved the biopic, his passion for filmmaking is undeterred. “All fashion designers don’t have a film sense, but some do. With me, it was organic because I was in love with films since childhood,” he said. Malhotra’s love for classics like Mughal-e-Azam and the works of Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt has influenced his creative pursuits.

Despite stepping back from the Meena Kumari project, Malhotra has other films, such as Bun Tikki and Ul Jalool Ishq, in the pipeline.

