Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.03.2020 | 4:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Emraan Hashmi spent his birthday under lockdown; hopes this is the only one

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi turned 41 on Tuesday. With the city under lockdown, the actor celebrated his birthday at home and hopes that he does not have to do that ever again. Talking to a tabloid, Emraan said that it is a strange time we are living in and hopes that it is the only birthday he is spending in quarantine.

Emraan Hashmi spent his birthday under lockdown; hopes this is the only one

Emraan spent his birthday reading and watching a film. His wife Parveen baked him a cake, son Aryaan helped in baking the cake and also made his father a card. Emraan said that ordering food from outside was out of the question and they spoke to a few of their friends lining in the UK and US via video call.

The actor who wishes to stay positive during this time of crisis said that being locked up in our homes we have rediscovered family time. He said that in usual circumstances our busy schedules do not offer this luxury.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen playing a cop in Sanjay Gupta's film Mumbai Saga in which he will be seen alongside John Abraham.

Also Read: Mumbai Saga: Emraan Hashmi says grey characters are not his comfort zone

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ananya Panday says only one day of shoot…

Veteran actress Nimmi passes away at 88;…

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working…

Salman Khan to battle three villains in…

Shruti Haasan talks about life in…

Sanya Malhotra shares how she prepped for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification