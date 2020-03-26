Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.03.2020 | 4:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Ananya Panday says only one day of shoot left for Khaali Peeli

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The current pandemic situation has gotten everyone to stay home. Everyone has their own ways of passing their time and picking things they always wanted to do. Ananya Panday shares how she spends her time being productive while being on a stay-at-home routine.

Ananya Panday says they had one day of shoot left for Khaali Peeli, but safety of all was more important

Ananya says, "I am being productive by regularly working out and reading books. "Regular workouts and books can help you be more creative and productive and help you be energised.”

Ananya Panday also shares how the pandemic made her stop the shoot for Khaali Peeli and hopes that things will get back to normal soon. Ananya adds, "We had only one day of shoot left but we couldn't finish the film because everyone's safety is more important. I hope things get back to normal soon"

It is commendable how the entire team gave importance to the safety of their teammates first, instead of completing the shoot and schedule at a time when such preventive measures are of utmost importance.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has three projects lined up. First one being, Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter, next being Shakun Batra's untitled alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi followed by another one alongside Vijay Deverakonda which was announced recently.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday enjoy online antakshari amid self-quarantine

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Veteran actress Nimmi passes away at 88;…

Kriti Sanon hopes the rumour of her working…

Salman Khan to battle three villains in…

Shruti Haasan talks about life in…

Sanya Malhotra shares how she prepped for…

‘In Shamshera, I’m excited to play the role…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification