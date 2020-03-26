The current pandemic situation has gotten everyone to stay home. Everyone has their own ways of passing their time and picking things they always wanted to do. Ananya Panday shares how she spends her time being productive while being on a stay-at-home routine.

Ananya says, "I am being productive by regularly working out and reading books. "Regular workouts and books can help you be more creative and productive and help you be energised.”

Ananya Panday also shares how the pandemic made her stop the shoot for Khaali Peeli and hopes that things will get back to normal soon. Ananya adds, "We had only one day of shoot left but we couldn't finish the film because everyone's safety is more important. I hope things get back to normal soon"

It is commendable how the entire team gave importance to the safety of their teammates first, instead of completing the shoot and schedule at a time when such preventive measures are of utmost importance.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has three projects lined up. First one being, Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter, next being Shakun Batra's untitled alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi followed by another one alongside Vijay Deverakonda which was announced recently.

