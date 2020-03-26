The world is facing the wrath of the pandemic coronavirus and the numbers are rising even in India. In the scenario of a nationwide lockdown, the only ones out on the streets are the caretakers of the society including the BMC workers. In order to extend his support to the street-level bureaucrats, Hrithik Roshan marked his contribution by providing the Government of Maharashtra with a generous amount, which a highly placed source revealed to be 20 lakh, to procure preventive masks and other requirements for them.

Hrithik took to his handle and posted a picture expressing, “In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers. My gratitude to Aditya Thackeray and Shri Praveen Pardeshi for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is our duty to help in whatever capacity we can.”

In response to Hrithik, Aaditya Thackeray also expressed his gratitude and shared, “Thankful to you @iHrithik for your assistance and support Smiling face. Let’s defeat corona.

For all those who are wanting to help, most important help you can be of:

1) Stay Home

2) wash your hands

3) can help sitting at home, via Govt/ Orgs working to support others.”

The actor had early put out a strong message for all his fans to help stop the spread of coronavirus where he reiterated all the steps that people must take in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic.