This year has been fantastic for Elli AvrRam. After delivering a stellar act in Malang, she has cemented her place in Bollywood. Now, she's all set to get back to her roots and headline a 23 minutes Swedish short, titled With You.

Elli shares, "I had been waiting for an opportunity to do a Swedish project for sometime. With You is based on a very strong socially relevant topic of mental health awareness and childhood trauma. It has been an enriching but an emotionally exhausting experience. The short film is intense and sends out a very strong message for the audience."

The fact that Elli has aced projects in several languages only goes on to establish her as a versatile performer. She smiles, "I love learning a new language and the challenge of understanding and feeling the culture behind it excites me a lot. I love to live many lives through my films. I have learnt Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and French for my films and I'm also currently learning another language as I'm soon going to make my debut in another regional film industry."

ALSO READ: Elli AvrRam announces her next big project on her birthday; joins the star cast of 7th sense

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.