Actor Jared Leto is set to reprise the role of Joker in filmmaker Zack Snyder's Justice League which is releasing in 2021 on HBO Max. At the DC Fandome event, the first extended trailer was released featuring Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Jason Mamoa, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher as the superheroes team up against the villain Darkseid.

As per reports, Jared Leto will reprise his role after 2016’s Suicide Squad. According to Variety, "Leto is joining other actors from Justice League this week for additional photography on the project."

As far as the film is concerned, it will be a four-part presentation. "I have famously teased the runtime at... 214 minutes... Now in its current state, it's going to end up being longer than that yet. So exciting to be bringing all this new material to the fans -- they get to see all these crazy and awesome new sequences, and I think that's going to be really exciting for everyone," Zack earlier said, reported by ComicBook.

Snyder had also previously confirmed that the assembly cut was nearly five hours long, making it clear that he has a lot of new footage and surprises in store for fans.

