Over the past couple of weeks, the Indian film industry has come together against the witch hunt being led by news channels like Republic TV and Times Now. The constant attacks on Bollywood by these channels have left many in Bollywood seething. In light of the news anchor’s claims, top names from the industry came together and filed a lawsuit against these channels and their journalists. However, one name seems to be missing from those who have signed the lawsuit, and that is Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Though, Bhansali’s name might not appear as one of the undersigned, we are informed that the filmmaker is very much in support of the lawsuit. Revealing why Bhansali’s name does not feature in it, a source tells Bollywood Hungama that BhansaTV and Times Nowli was not approached to sign up for the lawsuit. “No one approached Bhansali to be part of the lawsuit. He has been shooting nights and sleeping during the daytime. Apparently, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur did try to get in touch with SLB. But he couldn’t get through,” says a source in the know.

However, despite his busy schedule, Bhansali has apparently let it be known to the plaintiffs that he’s very much with them.

