Alt Balaji, a digital entertainment platform, officially announced today that Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have stepped down from their positions as the head of the company. The duo has been instrumental in building Alt Balaji into the thriving business it is today. While the process of stepping down started last year, Alt Balaji now has a new team to take over. This decision is a strategic one to focus on their other ventures. The company has announced that Vivek Koka has been appointed as the new Chief Business Officer of Alt Balaji.

Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor step down from their positions at Alt Balaji; announce Vivek Kota as the new Chief Business Officer

Koka brings with him a wealth of experience in the digital entertainment industry, having previously held senior leadership positions at several top-tier companies. "We are thrilled to welcome Vivek Koka to the Alt Balaji family. His expertise and vision for the future of digital entertainment make him the perfect choice to lead Alt Balaji into its next phase of growth and success." Says Ektaa R Kapoor.

Under Vivek Koka's leadership, Alt Balaji aims to follow its footsteps and continue its strong track record of delivering high-quality, original content to its audiences. The company will also be exploring new opportunities to expand its reach and impact, both in India and globally. Though Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have stepped down from the management of Alt Balaji but Balaji Telefilms, the holding company will still hold shares in the platform.

