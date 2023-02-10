Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord is set in a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe in which the Villains have finally won and the Heroes are nothing but a bad memory.

Audible on Thursday announced the upcoming Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders. The new Hindi series will premiere exclusively on Audible throughout 2023 and 2024 and will deliver richly designed, fully immersive audio entertainment experiences with many leading Hindi actors in the roles of iconic Marvel Super Heroes.

Saif Ali Khan turns superhero Peter Quill for Audible’s podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders

The first instalment in the series, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, will be released exclusively on Audible on June 28, 2023. The extraordinary cast assembled for Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord includes Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter. The 10-episode scripted podcast will be available at no additional cost with all episodes available on release day.

Further details on casting and premiere dates for subsequent instalments in the Marvel’s Wastelanders series, which will include Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, Doom, and Marvel’s Wastelanders, will be released at a later date. The six-season audio epic was originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021; this is the premiere of the exclusive Hindi-language edition of the story.

“At Audible, we believe that the power of imagination can turn a great story into an unforgettable experience,” said Susan Jurevics, Audible’s Chief Brand and International Officer. “We’re proud to be collaborating with Marvel and some of the world’s most talented artists to reimagine these incredible tales from the Marvel Universe as entirely new, local-language audio entertainment events.”

“For the past two years, the English-language version of Marvel’s Wastelanders audio epic has brought action, humour, and beloved Marvel characters to fans in a truly immersive medium,” said Daniel Fink, SVP of Business Development & New Initiatives at Marvel Entertainment. “The fan response to the series has been incredible so far, and as our first-ever audio crossover event, we’re very excited to work with Audible to bring Marvel’s tradition of interconnected storytelling to even more listeners and fans worldwide.”

Audible will simultaneously release Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, as well as the five additional seasons in the series, in French, German, Italian, and Japanese editions. Each will feature state-of-the-art sound design and a preeminent local-language cast in the starring roles.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord is set in a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe in which the Villains have finally won and the Heroes are nothing but a bad memory. Peter Quill and Rocket are a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn't what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after Doctor Doom takes over a barren, desolate wasteland and all the world's super-villains seized control, including outlaw Ghost Riders and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter.

The English-language premiere edition of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord was written by Benjamin Percy (Wolverine: The Long Night, Wolverine: The Lost Trail), directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced), and sound designed with original scoring by Mark Henry Phillips (Homecoming, Passenger List).

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord will be available for unlimited listening beginning on June 28.

