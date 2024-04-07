All eyes of the industry, trade and moviegoers are on the two big Eid releases - Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan. The films were scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 10. But in an unusual move, three days before the release, the makers of both movies have changed the release plans.

It has come to light that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan won’t have a full-fledged release on April 10. Instead, the films will have paid previews on the said date. In other words, the shows of the films will commence from 6:00 pm onwards.

A multiplex official told Bollywood Hungama on condition of anonymity, “Just sometime back, we got a message stating that Maidaan’s shows should begin from 6:00 PM on Wednesday. We have been asked to not play any shows before the said time and that bookings of all shows before 6:00 PM should be immediately stopped. Later, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s makers also made the same request. We’ll now refund money to all those who booked the pre-6:00 PM shows of these films on April 10.”

An industry insider commented, “Eid falls on Thursday, April 11. Hence, April 10 is a working day and therefore, it makes sense to begin shows from 6:00 PM onwards. This way, the Eid holiday will be the first day of sorts for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as well as Maidaan and this will go in their favour.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in leading roles with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar are the leading ladies and the film also has a special appearance by Sonakshi Sinha. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

Maidaan, meanwhile, is a period sports flick directed by Amit R Sharma of Badhaai Ho (2018) fame and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Zee Studios. It stars Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao and is based on the golden era of Indian football, between 1952 and 1962. Ajay plays Syed Abdul Rahim, an accomplished Indian coach in this film.

While Maidaan releases in 2D and IMAX 2D, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be played in normal 2D, 3D, IMAX 2D and IMAX 3D versions.

