Bhupinder Singh, who is known for his roles in popular television serials like Ek Hasina Thi, Madhubala, as well as has also featured in Hindi and South films, has reportedly been arrested after he was accused of being involved in a murder. As per the statement given by the victim’s family, the actor and his associates attacked them after they had a fallout with their family over the cutting of a tree. Followed by this incident, the Bijnor Police has taken action and ASP Dharam Singh Marchal has also suspended some of their own officers for being negligent on the case.

Ek Hasina Thi actor Bhupinder Singh gets arrested on charges of murder after an altercation with his neighbour in Uttar Pradesh

The said incident is expected to have taken place in Kuakheda village, located in the Badhapur area of Bijnor District, Uttar Pradesh, of which Bhupinder Singh is a part of. The actor seems to have had a showdown with his neighbour Gurdeep, a farmer by profession, and the duo ended up arguing about the felling of a tree. This aggravated into a heated moment where Singh fired at the farmer and his sons with his licensed revolver. In a statement given by ACP Dharam Singh Marchal, the official is expected to have confirmed that one of Gurdeep’s sons Govind (23) reportedly died on the spot whereas, Gurdeep and his other son Amrik are currently admitted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Post investigation, as per reports, the police arrested Bhupinder and his associates on Monday, December 4.

Furthermore, the victim also accused some police officials of being ignorant when they had filed a complaint against Bhupinder Singh for attempting to cut down trees on their farm since none of the officials took any action. Considering the same, the Superintendent of Police has now reportedly suspended three offices on the grounds of negligence which includes Inspector Yasin, SHO Sumit Rathi, and Constable Krishna Kumar

