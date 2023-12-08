Amid several trolls slamming Animal for its testosterone-heavy and misogynistic portrayal of the lead character, an Indian National Congress MP has criticized the movie.

The situation for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal seems to be getting complicated wherein social media has been lashing out on the movie for its misogynistic content whereas the film has been receiving a great response at the box office. Although the industry has been singing praises of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor, netizens have expressed their displeasure over several scenes depicted in the film and among them is the Minister of Parliament from Chhattisgarh, Ranjeet Ranjan.

Chhattisgarh MP slams Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; reveals her daughter came out of the theatre crying

The INC (Indian National Congress) MP recently revealed in an interaction on AajTak that his daughter had gone for the film and decided to leave the hallway post the interval. She said, "Cinema is a mirror of society. We have grown up watching it, watching cinema and youth is quite influenced nowadays some such films are coming, if you start from Kabir (Singh) to Pushpa and now this picture, Animal. I won't be able to tell you that my daughter had so many girls with her who were in college, studying in the second year. She cried in half the picture and got up from the hall and left."

She went on to add, "After all, so much violence, so much violence and molestation of women. I don't like showing such things in pictures. Look at Kabir Singh, how he treats his wife, people, and society and pictures are also showing him justifying. This is a very thought-provoking topic. These pictures, this violence, in presenting these negative roles, have an impact on our 11th and 12th standard children nowadays. They have started considering it as a role model. Because we are seeing it in pictures, we are seeing this kind of violence in the society too."

Apart from this, Ranjeet Ranjan also expressed her displeasure in the usage of the ‘Arjan Vailly’ song because she believes that the film used it in a completely different context which can hurt the religious sentiments of many.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role along with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, among others in key roles. The film released on December 1 in all South languages and Hindi.

