In an expected turn of events, roughly 200 people in three different regions of the Greater Toronto Area regions in Canada were evacuated after a couple of masked men sprayed an unknown substance into theatres. According to several media reports, the police informed that during the incident, Hindi movies were playing in the cinema halls. It happened in Scarborough, Vaughan and Brampton on Tuesday.

Reportedly, York Regional Police (YRP) were called to Cineplex Vaughan around 9:20 p.m., along with emergency services personnel. The team treated several moviegoers for exposure to the unknown substance. Meanwhile, police said no serious injuries were reported.

In a report by the National Post, YRP Sergeant Clint Whitney said while the investigation is ongoing and the substance remains unknown, “initial information suggests it may have been an aerosol-based irritant.”

The first incident was reported at a movie theatre near Great Lakes Drive and Bovaird Drive in Brampton, where a mystery substance once again caused the theatre to be evacuated around 7:40 p.m. Speaking of the third incident, it occurred around 10:30 p.m. at Scarborough Town Centre and was initially reported as a possible “stink bomb.”

While the investigation into the incident is still on, the police have released photos of the suspects.

SUSPECTS SOUGHT AFTER UNKNOWN SUBSTANCE SPRAYED IN VAUGHAN MOVIE THEATRE. At 9:20 p.m. last night, YRP responded to a cinema near Hwy 7/Hwy 400 after movie patrons began coughing due to an unknown substance being sprayed by two suspects. More info here:https://t.co/wAVs6VhiqT pic.twitter.com/vkbMQQKPCA — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 6, 2023

