Bigg Boss 17 has been showcasing some high-voltage drama of late, especially among couples Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande as well as Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. The actors have been facing massive showdowns with their partners, especially the fights between Vicky and Ankita raised concerns among other contestants and the host Salman Khan. Owing to the same, the mothers of Vicky and Ankita recently visited the Bigg Boss house to sort out the differences between them. But Jain’s mother accused Ankita for mistreating him of late, which left them teary-eyed.

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain’s mother slams Ankita Lokhande for mistreating her son

Vicky Jain’s mother revealed that the couple never fought at home and even lashed out at Ankita Lokhande for throwing a chappal at her husband. Furthermore, she also mentioned to her that she is not taking care of her son. Vicky’s mother said, “Tumhari ladai ghar mein kabhi nahi hui. Batao, Ankita paer maar rahi hai, chappal phekk rahi hai (You guys never fought at home. Tell me, Ankita is kicking him and throwing chappal at him).” Her presence and her support for her son Vicky left the latter teary-eyed and when Ankita consoled them saying that she is there to take care of him, “Main hoon na, main isko sambhal lugi”, Vicky’s mother slammed her again saying, “Nahi, nahi sambhal rahi ho (No, you are not taking care of him)”.



Fans of Ankita Lokhande were left quite upset with this kind of accusations being directed towards their favourite star and came in support of the Manikarnika actress. One of the social media users commented on it saying, “Ankita ki saas tou usko hi guilt trip kr rhi hai???????? jesi maa waisa beta”. Yet another one added, “Wait a minute aunty ji..... Vicky ro rha hai ,wo aapko dikh rha hai,..lekin Ankita v roti hai....vicky ki wajh se wo aapko nhi dikhta ....kya baat hai yrr??......saas saas hoti hai..... hence proved”. Some of them even accused the Jain family to be toxic as they wrote, “What nonsense.yeh Vicky to apni maa pe gaya hai..uski maa atei ankita ko pura blame kar diya ki Hume laga tum samwaal logi..kyuki Bhai wo apke beta baby sitter hai kya????????? Toxic family”.



Apart from Vicky and Ankita, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Singh, among others are making news for their performance on Bigg Boss 17. The reality show airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10 pm as well as on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm, with a 24 Hour Live channel on JioCinema.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora’s journey comes to an end

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.