Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.08.2020 | 10:43 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

ED grills Rhea Chakraborty for eight hours, actress says she didn’t use Sushant Singh Rajput’s funds

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Enforcement Directorate (ED) rejected her request to deter, Rhea Chakraborty appeared before ED on August 7, 2020. She was summoned in connection with the money laundering case after Sushant's father filed a complaint accusing her of allegedly siphoning off Rs. 15 crores.

ED grills Rhea Chakraborty for eight hours, actress says she didn't use Sushant Singh Rajput's funds

The actress was reportedly grilled for eight hours on Friday at the ED office. During the questioning, she told that she paid everything from her own income and did not empty any of Sushant's funds.

Speaking of the three companies of Sushant Singh Rajput which she is partners in, Rhea Chakraborty said that Rs. 1 lakh was paid up as capital that was shared by Sushant, herself and her brother Showik Chakraborty. She reportedly said besides that she didn't spend any more on the company.

Rhea was further questioned about the two properties she owns. She said that she took a loan of Rs. 60 lakh for her Khar East, Mumbai flat, and the rest of the amount that is Rs. 25, lakh was paid through her own income.

Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, her CA Ritesh Shah, and Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi were also questioned by ED on Friday.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was found hanging at his Bandra apartment. CBI has been handed over his case to further probe into the death.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The others named in the FIR are Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

ALSO READ: Bihar Government files affidavit in SC saying Rhea Chakraborty’s plea is not maintainable regarding Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vaani Kapoor roped in as Ayushmann…

Urvashi Rautela reacts to National…

Sooraj Pancholi lashes out at fake news…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Several pages…

60 years of Mughal-e-Azam: Director K Asif’s…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law made…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification