After Enforcement Directorate (ED) rejected her request to deter, Rhea Chakraborty appeared before ED on August 7, 2020. She was summoned in connection with the money laundering case after Sushant's father filed a complaint accusing her of allegedly siphoning off Rs. 15 crores.

The actress was reportedly grilled for eight hours on Friday at the ED office. During the questioning, she told that she paid everything from her own income and did not empty any of Sushant's funds.

Speaking of the three companies of Sushant Singh Rajput which she is partners in, Rhea Chakraborty said that Rs. 1 lakh was paid up as capital that was shared by Sushant, herself and her brother Showik Chakraborty. She reportedly said besides that she didn't spend any more on the company.

Rhea was further questioned about the two properties she owns. She said that she took a loan of Rs. 60 lakh for her Khar East, Mumbai flat, and the rest of the amount that is Rs. 25, lakh was paid through her own income.

Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, her CA Ritesh Shah, and Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi were also questioned by ED on Friday.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He was found hanging at his Bandra apartment. CBI has been handed over his case to further probe into the death.

The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI), on August 6, registered an FIR against six people including Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The others named in the FIR are Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, mother Sandhya Chakraborty, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi. The charges leveled against the six of them are abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, theft, cheating, intimidation, wrongful restraint, or confinement, among others.

