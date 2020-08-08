Aamir Khan, acting and content go hand in hand, as the superstar over the years has built an image of being Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood. He goes ahead with a bound plan, which has often resulted in a massive success ratio. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively heard that Aamir’s son, Junaid is set to make his acting debut soon, and his is going to be launched by none other than the number one producer of Hindi film industry, Aditya Chopra.

“Aditya Chopra always keeps an eye on young talents, and his banner is affiliated with few of the stars of renowned actors today like Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra to name some. He was on the look out to launch a newcomer in one of his upcoming production ventures and after several rounds of audition, he decided on Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that Adi is a firm believer of supporting the right talent and a thorough professional, and hence, despite being THE AAMIR THE KHAN’S son, he got the same treatment as others who auditioned for the part. “Aamir has always been vocal about how his son should create his own path, and hence, he left it to Junaid to audition and bag a film based on his own talent. Junaid has been working as a theater actor for quite some time now and has even been an assistant director on several Bollywood films to understand the craft better,” the source shared.

While details about his launch pad are kept under wraps, the little birdy also informs us that Junaid is attending his acting workshops daily and is in constant touch with the experts to brush his acting skills. It would be interesting to see if he follows his father’s route of being Jr. Perfectionist. “The film may or may not be a part of YRF Project 50. It’s all confidential and will be unveiled at the right time.”

The two major attractions of YRF Project 50 are Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathan. Both news were broken by Bollywood Hungama, exclusively.

