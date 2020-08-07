Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.08.2020 | 7:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Bihar Government files affidavit in SC saying Rhea Chakraborty’s plea is not maintainable regarding Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for fraud and abetment of suicide in Patna, she filed a transfer plea in Supreme Court. Rhea Chakraborty wanted the primary investigation to be transferred to Mumbai from Bihar and now, the latter’s government has submitted an affidavit in Supreme Court challenging the same. According to the affidavit, Rhea’s transfer plea can be rejected since it is not maintainable and misconceived under the CrPC section 179.

Bihar Government files affidavit in SC saying Rhea Chakraborty’s plea is not maintainable regarding Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The affidavit also states that the Bihar Government has jurisdiction over the case since the FIR was filed there. Rhea Chakraborty’s petition states that the Bihar Government has no jurisdiction since the entire case arose in Mumbai, can be rendered invalid under section 179 of CrPC. Now that the case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Rhea Chakraborty was summoned at the Enforcement Directorate for questioning regarding the money laundering charges.

Details regarding her plea are still awaited from the Supreme Court.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s request to delay questioning has been denied by Enforcement Directorate

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vaani Kapoor roped in as Ayushmann…

Sooraj Pancholi lashes out at fake news…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Several pages…

60 years of Mughal-e-Azam: Director K Asif’s…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law made…

Angad Bedi says backlash against Gunjan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification