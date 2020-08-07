After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for fraud and abetment of suicide in Patna, she filed a transfer plea in Supreme Court. Rhea Chakraborty wanted the primary investigation to be transferred to Mumbai from Bihar and now, the latter’s government has submitted an affidavit in Supreme Court challenging the same. According to the affidavit, Rhea’s transfer plea can be rejected since it is not maintainable and misconceived under the CrPC section 179.

The affidavit also states that the Bihar Government has jurisdiction over the case since the FIR was filed there. Rhea Chakraborty’s petition states that the Bihar Government has no jurisdiction since the entire case arose in Mumbai, can be rendered invalid under section 179 of CrPC. Now that the case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Rhea Chakraborty was summoned at the Enforcement Directorate for questioning regarding the money laundering charges.

Details regarding her plea are still awaited from the Supreme Court.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s request to delay questioning has been denied by Enforcement Directorate

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.