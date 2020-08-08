Only recently, Akshay Kumar headed off to Scotland with the star cast of Bellbottom and they were seen maintaining utmost precautions with protective gear. With things and shooting schedules returning to normalcy once again, albeit slowly, the stars are elated to be working again despite the threat of Coronavirus lingering. Apart from Akshay and team Bellbottom, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will also resume work for their first collaboration, Khaali Peeli.

If the reports are to be believed, the two will be resuming work tentatively by August 20 for this Ali Abbas Zafar production. The post-production work was in progress during the lockdown itself. Now, with only a few days worth of patchwork remaining, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will resume work in a matter of days, given that the things are in a stable condition.

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is set in Mumbai and we will get to see both the leads, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday, in an entirely new avatar. They will also be seen using 'Bombaiya' language consisting of the common slangs.

