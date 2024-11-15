If you are planning to watch Kanguva in theatres this weekend, make sure you put cotton in your ears before entering the auditorium. Or carry over-the-counter medication for headache. This is because the film is too loud, with many calling it the loudest film that they have seen in their lives.

Eardrums Beware: Moviegoers suffer due to Kanguva’s DEAFENING sound levels; theatres struggle with audience complaints

As per reports gathered by Bollywood Hungama, moviegoers across the country and also the world have complained of the high volume and it has affected the overall experience for the film. A manager at a multiplex spoke to us on condition of anonymity, “During the intermission of every show of Kanguva on its release day, irate moviegoers requested our staff to do something about the volume. Some of them even blasted our team, assuming that it’s us who have kept the volume high. But it’s not our fault. And I spoke to my counterparts and it's happening in other theatres as well.”

Many moviegoers have taken to social media to speak about their unpleasant experiences. An industry member, currently abroad, told us, “When I watched Kanguva, I felt like someone pierced my ears with a sharp knife. 70% of the film is ruined because of an irritating sound design that forces you to feel emotions for characters whereas you end up feeling forced to go and punch the soundbox in the auditorium.”

Yesterday, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty took to Instagram to talk about this aspect. He wrote, “High time our fraternity to put your foot down and say things loud and clear. No film will have a repeat value if the audience walk out with headache (sic).”

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report of a similar instance which happened with KGF - Chapter 2 (2022). A few days after its release, makers rectified the issue and sent revised prints.

The exhibitors across the country are hoping that Kanguva makers also follow suit. An exhibitor from North India rued, “Some people suffer from high blood pressure or migraine. What if something happens to them when they are watching the film in my cinema hall? Hence, we hope the makers of the film listen to our plea.”

Kanguva stars Suriya and Bobby Deol and is directed by Siva.

