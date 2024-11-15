The Fable, directed by writer-director Raam Reddy, has made history as the first Indian film to win the prestigious Best Film award in the main international competition (Constellation Features Competition) at the Leeds International Film Festival 2024. This marks a milestone achievement for Indian cinema, as no Indian film has previously received this honor at the

festival since its inception in 1987. The award follows The Fable's recent success, including its world premiere at the Berlinale Film Festival 2024, and the Special Jury Prize at the 2024 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Director Raam Reddy said, “Leeds is an incredible festival, not just because of its amazing heartfelt curation but also because it is an Academy Award qualifying festival that screened nearly 250 amazing films this year! I got a chance to present The Fable in person in Leeds for the UK premiere and the audience reaction to the film was so engaging, it was amazing. This recognition of Best Film in such an important international platform makes me feel thankful and fulfilled as a filmmaker. I want to dedicate this award to my amazing team, whose sustained passion and effort over the years have brought The Fable to life!”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said, “I am incredibly honored to be a part of The Fable and to see it resonate with audiences globally. Working with director Raam Reddy, whose thoughtful storytelling and unique blend of magical realism added such depth to this project, alongside Pratap Reddy, Juhi Agarwal, and later, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, has been a profound experience. My co-stars Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, and Tillotama Shome brought extraordinary talent to this journey. Winning the Best Film award at Leeds is not just a triumph for our film but a proud moment for Indian cinema. I hope The Fable continues to inspire and touch people around the world.”

Executive Producer Guneet Monga Kapoor said, “I’m beyond thrilled that The Fable has won Best Film at the Leeds International Film Festival, a first for Indian cinema. This win is a testament to Raam Reddy’s vision and Manoj Bajpayee’s remarkable performance. We’re honoured to see our story resonate with global audiences on such a grand stage. The magic of ‘magic realism’ has just begun!”

Executive Producer Achin Jain said, “It’s a moment of immense pride for The Fable to become the first Indian film to win at the Leeds International Film Festival. It's a testament to the story that no one left a 45-minute Q&A session after a midnight screening. This honour reaffirms the power of Indian storytelling to resonate globally. Congratulations to Raam Reddy and the entire team of the film for this incredible achievement!”

The Fable competed alongside acclaimed international films like Simon of the Mountain (Best Film at Cannes Critics Week from Argentina), Toxic (Best Film in Locarno Festival from Lithuania), and Lovable (Karlovy Vary Award Winner from Norway). The film’s recognition at Leeds comes on the heels of enthusiastic reception from Spanish audiences at the Seminci Festival, Brazilian audiences in Mostra Sao Paolo, and Irish audiences in the World Cinema section at the 69th Cork International Film Festival. Generating excitement as The Fable continues its global journey, with upcoming screenings in Nantes in France and a headlining Special Presentation at the Singapore International Film Festival that will be attended by Manoj Bajpayee and Raam Reddy.

Reddy’s second feature blends magical realism with a powerful political allegory. Set in the

Indian Himalayas, The Fable tells the story of a family living on an orchard estate whose peaceful life is upended by mysterious events. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee as Dev, with notable performances by Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, Tillotama Shome, and Hiral Sidhu.

The Fable is an India-US co-production between Prspctvs Productions and Maxmedia and has Academy Award-winning producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment serving as Executive Producers.

