Mukesh Khanna has been gaining attention on social media for sharing his conventional opinions about films and Indian film industry. From commenting on the Pathaan controversy on ‘Besharam Rang’ to Ranveer Singh going naked for a magazine cover photoshoot, the actor has shared several videos expressing his views on such matters, which are supported by some whereas a few others have trolled. Similarly, at an event, Mukesh Khanna expressed his thoughts on Akshay Kumar playing Prithviraj Chauhan in the YRF film Samrat Prithviraj.

At a recent event, Mukesh Khanna made an appearance in the Shaktimaan costume sparking rumours about the comeback of the show. While speaking to the press, he made a remark about Akshay Kumar donning the role of the respected King as he said, "Prithviraj Chauhaan kyun nahi lage Akshay Kumar? Sirf muche aur wig lagaake thodi na ban sakte hai? Ek gait chahiye (Why did Akshay Kumar not look the part? By only donning the moustache and the wig, no one can become a king. You need to have that gait)."

While the video found its way on social media, many netizens reacted to it. While some supported his statement, a few others age-shamed Mukesh and trolled him for making this remark about an experienced and senior actor, who is also a renowned Bollywood star. “Khud ko dekh le baloda budhape mai jawani foot rahi h bkl ki (Look at yourself, trying to pretend you when you are old)”, “Ye kyon Ghoom raha ha joker ban ke (why is he walking around like a joker)” were a few other comments made by some users who were upset with this comment.

Speaking of Mukesh Khanna, the veteran actor earned fame with his role as the superhero character Shaktimaan in the namesake Doordarshan serial. Apart from that, the actor has also been a part of several films and shows as well.

