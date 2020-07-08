The Maze Runner actor Dylan O'Brien is set to be back on the big screen. The actor is currently in negotiations to star in Peter Farrelly’s next movie which will be based on the novel, 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War.'

According to Variety, "Brian Currie and Pete Jones will co-write the script with Farrelly, which is being adapted from Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue’s book. It’s based on the true story of Donohue, who left New York in 1967 to track down and share a few beers with his childhood buddies in the Army … while they were fighting in Vietnam. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Andrew Muscato will serve as producers. "

Dylan O’Brien rose to fame after his portrayal of Stiles Stilinski in MTV series Teen Wolf. He then went onto star in The Maze Runner franchise. O'Brien is set to appear in two Paramount Pictures' films - Infinite and Monster Problems.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

