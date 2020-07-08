Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.07.2020 | 12:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Dylan O’Brien to star in Peter Farrelly’s next movie based on a true story

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Maze Runner actor Dylan O'Brien is set to be back on the big screen. The actor is currently in negotiations to star in Peter Farrelly’s next movie which will be based on the novel, 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War.'

Dylan O’Brien to star in Peter Farrelly’s next movie based on a true story

According to Variety, "Brian Currie and Pete Jones will co-write the script with Farrelly, which is being adapted from Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue’s book. It’s based on the true story of Donohue, who left New York in 1967 to track down and share a few beers with his childhood buddies in the Army … while they were fighting in Vietnam. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Andrew Muscato will serve as producers. "

Dylan O’Brien rose to fame after his portrayal of Stiles Stilinski in MTV series Teen Wolf. He then went onto star in The Maze Runner franchise. O'Brien is set to appear in two Paramount Pictures' films - Infinite and Monster Problems.

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Salman Khan reportedly blocks a studio in…

Shilpa Shetty sells her stake in IOSIS…

Police take CCTV footage of Sushant Singh…

The Khurrana’s buy a plush house in…

Priyanka Chopra earns Rs. 2.16 crores per…

On Ranveer Singh's birthday, his fan club…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification