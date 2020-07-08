Bollywood Hungama

Rashami Desai opens up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says it’s the industry’s loss

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rashami Desai and Sushant Singh Rajput used to be really close friends but things changed after both of them excelled in their respective careers. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 and over three weeks after his demise, he’s being dearly missed, especially after the trailer of Dil Bechara released. Rashami Desai, who was recently seen in Adhvik Mahajan’s short film Tamas, spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and needless to say, it was an emotional reaction.

Rashami Desai opens up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says it’s the industry’s loss

Speaking about it to a news portal, Rashami Desai revealed that the two were really good friends but drifted due to his career in Bollywood and her shoot schedule with multiple shows. Praising his intelligence and good looks, Rashami said that not every celebrity has the level of intelligence and good looks as he did, but time wasn’t in his favour, and it’s the industry’s loss. Elaborating further she said that Sushant was a really good person and that she did not wish to indulge in this conversation further since it’s a personal loss.

The void of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise feels personal to all his fans and Dil Bechara is surely going to hit home leaving us emotional and questioning the what-ifs and what-could-have-been.

Also Read: Rashami Desai announces her collaboration with Adhvik Mahajan, leaves the fans in frenzy with the mystery

