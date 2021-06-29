Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.06.2021 | 5:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Dwayne Johnson to reunite with Chris Morgan for Red One

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Superstar Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as ‘The Rock’, is all set to star in the upcoming Chris Morgan film, Red One for Amazon Studios. The pair Dwayne and Chris will reunite after collaborating on the Fast and Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw. The streaming service announced the upcoming project on June 28.

Dwayne Johnson to reunite with Chris Morgan for Red One

According to Variety, the upcoming film “entered the Amazon treaming service after a very competitive bidding process, which is another indication that Amazon focuses on more populist content. Its urge to produce more broadly appealing films comes as the streaming battles intensify, with new entrants such as HBO Max, Paramount Plus, and Disney Plus.”

Dwayne Johnson said in a statement, “Hold my Mana, because this is exciting. Our Seven Bucks is very bullish on our partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering, and a lot of positive energy and passion. I've been very impressed with [Amazon Studios chief] Jen Salke and her team's vision and ambition to create an enormous, fun, and unique 'Red One' holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy.”

Red One will be produced by Hiram Garcia, President of Seven Bucks Productions, which Dwayne Johnson co-founded with Dany Garcia. Morgan will produce as well as supervise the script.The film explores “a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.” The plan is to take the film on floors in 2022, with a holiday release in 2023.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt face innumerable dangers and supernatural forces in Jungle Cruise trailer

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan to have two releases in 2022

SCOOP: Ahan Shetty to play the lead in…

Himesh Reshammiya's next album 'Himesh Ke…

Akshay Kumar to romance Rakul Preet Singh in…

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starrer…

Radhe Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification