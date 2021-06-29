Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.06.2021 | 7:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Halsey announces her new album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Award-winning artist and mommy-to-be Halsey has announced her upcoming album ‘If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power’. The album will be produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

On Monday, the pop artist surprised her fans and made the announcement on her Twitter and Instagram handles about her upcoming album. Halsey uploaded a small clip announcing the title of the album 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' and the producers.

Reznor and Ross won both Academy Award and Golden Globes for Best Original Score for the Pixar film Soul this year. Last year, they won an Emmy for HBO series Watchmen.

On the professional front, Halsey officially cancelled her tour earlier this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and had launched her last album 'Manic' in 2020.

Also Read: Gigi Hadid flaunts her red hair in a glowing selfie

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham starrer…

Radhe Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer…

Race 4 is in works, expected to roll out by…

Radhe Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer is…

Mumbai Court restricts Kamaal R Khan from…

Radhe Box Office: The Salman Khan starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification