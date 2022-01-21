Several major big-screen celebrities are slowly testing the waters of the OTT world. The latest to hop onto the OTT bandwagon is Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. As per reports, the actor is all set to make his OTT debut with The Family Man creators Raj & DK's next Netflix Series. The series will also star Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav of The White Tiger fame.

Reportedly, Dulquer has been on the lookout for a good subject to make his OTT debut for two years. The comedy-thriller series revolves around three lead characters and is said to be made on a big scale.

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh was roped in to play one of the leads along with Rajkummar and Adarsh. Diljit backed out of the project owing to date issues making way for the Malayalam superstar to make his OTT debut. The Raj & DK series will be Dulquer's fourth Hindi project after Karwaan, The Zoya Factor, and the upcoming R Balki film titled Chup.

Reports further state that the series has gone on floors in Dehradun and will be wrapped up by March-end in a start-to-finish schedule. Meanwhile, on Thursday night Dulquer revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He is expected to join the sets once he recovers.

