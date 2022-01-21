The Hindi version of the Allu Arjun-starrer, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01, released in cinemas on December 17, 2021, and has managed to emerge as a surprise blockbuster. The net domestic collections have already crossed the Rs. 90 crore mark. Interestingly, it was released on Amazon Prime Video on January 14 and even then, it continued to get footfalls.

After its impressive run in cinemas and on Amazon Prime, the fans of the Allu Arjun-starrer are now waiting with bated breath for its grand television. After all, it’s on TV where Allu Arjun was introduced to the non-South audiences. His dubbed films became runaway successes and it played a huge role in the theatrical success of the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01.

Bollywood Hungama recently had a chat with Manish Shah, of Goldmines Telefilms. He’s the pioneer who began the trend of releasing dubbed films on television and on his very popular YouTube channel. He is also the one who is instrumental in releasing Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 in cinemas in a grand way.

When this writer asked Manish Shah when the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 would release on television, he replied, “It’ll either premiere on March 20 or 27.” Both these days fall on Sundays, an apt time for a film of this scale to have a world television premiere.

Successful South films, which have been dubbed or were bi-lingual, have done very well on television. Both the parts of Baahubali continue to get sky-high ratings. Hence, a lot is expected from the TV premiere of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01. When asked about it, Manish Shah confidently said, “It’ll all break all records. My target is to break the television viewership records of Laxmii (2020). It is the most viewed film of 2021-22.”

Laxmii starred Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. It was released directly on digital, on November 9, 2020, and was a remake of a popular South film. Yet, it had a blockbuster run on satellite.

The Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 will premiere on Dhinchak TV, a channel owned by Manish Shah.

