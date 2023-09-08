Web series Aakhri Sach is currently garnering ample attention in the OTT space owing to its thrilling and suspenseful plotline about a shocking series of murders. Inspired by real life events, it is being said that the producers Preeti and Neeti Simoes did not want to leave any stone unturned for this show. In fact, they along with Nirvirkar films waited to put together the perfect cast for this ambitious project and got Tamannaah Bhatia as well as Abhishekh Bannerjee as their main leads on board. However, according to sources, before finalising Tamannaah, it was Sonam Kapoor who was finalised to portray the lead role of a cop in the thriller-suspense series.

A source close to the show revealed that the Khoobsurat actress was approached first since her role of a fierce airhostess in Neerja was loved by the producers and they were keen on having her do the project. However, the actress had to quit the show because of her pregnancy. The source added, “After Sonam's national award-winning performance in the 2016 film, producers of the show felt she would be well-suited for this real-life story. Even though Sonam loved the story and was almost on board, she had to opt out due to her pregnancy, followed by her maternity break.” And just like they say, someone’s loss is someone’s gain, the role went to Tamannaah Bhatia.

In fact, the actress has also been receiving a lot of love and appreciation for her portrayal of a no-nonsense cop in the show. As per reports, the story of Aakhri Sach is based on Delhi's famous Burari suicides. It also stars Shivin Narang, Firdaus Hassan, Umar Sharif, among others and is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

