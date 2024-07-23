comscore
Aparshakti Khurana’s Berlin to premiere at Indian International Film Festival of Melbourne 2024

Aparshakti Khurana’s Berlin receives international spotlight with premiere at IIFFM 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aparshakti Khurana’s upcoming film, Berlin, is set to make its Australian debut at the 15th edition of the Indian International Film Festival of Melbourne (IIFFM) 2024. The announcement of the premiere was shared by the actor on Instagram, where he expressed his excitement: “The thrilling journey of #Berlin continues! The film is set for its Australian premiere at the 15th edition of the prestigious @iffmelbourne #IndianFilmFestivalOfMelbourne.” This news was met with enthusiastic support from his fans, with many congratulating him on the milestone.

Plot and cast of Berlin

Berlin tells the compelling story of a deaf-mute young man who finds himself wrongly accused and arrested by the authorities as a spy. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, the film promises a gripping narrative filled with intrigue and suspense. In addition to Khurana, the film stars Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, and Kabir Bedi, among others.

Khurana's upcoming projects

Beyond Berlin, Aparshakti Khurana is set to appear in Stree 2, reprising his popular role as Bittu. He is also currently working on Badtameej Gill in London, where he shares the screen with Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor. Additionally, Khurana is involved in a documentary titled Finding Ram, further showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana vibes to his latest song 'Zaroor' in London; watch

