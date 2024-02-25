Remember the internet's heart melting with John Cena's rendition of ‘Bholi Si Surat’? Well, it just reached its ultimate destination - Shah Rukh Khan himself! The King of Bollywood took to X (formerly Twitter) on February 25, reacting to the viral video with pure joy and a playful challenge.

Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to John Cena’s ‘Bholi Si Surat!’ video; says, “I’m gonna send you my…”

It all started with a gym session video posted by wrestler Gurv Sihra. He introduced Cena, a self-proclaimed "pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan," to the iconic song. Cena, ever the dedicated learner, diligently followed along, singing the Hindi lyrics with surprising accuracy.

Days later, the video reached Shah Rukh, who couldn't contain his delight. He retweeted the video, showering love on both Cena and Sihra. "Thank u both.... Love it and love u @JohnCena," he wrote, adding a playful challenge, "I'm gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha."

Thank u both…. Love it and love u @JohnCena , I’m gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha https://t.co/sM7gQTKtAS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 25, 2024

Needless to say, fans went wild. Comments like "Fan h Duniya Dewwani aapki sir," "Legend for a reason," and "Wow wow" flooded the post, along with heart-eye and red-heart emojis galore.

‘Bholi Si Surat’ belongs to the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai, a musical romance directed by the legendary Yash Chopra. The film starred Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

The King was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others.

Also Read: John Cena posts Shah Rukh Khan’s pic on his Instagram after singing ‘Bholi Si Surat’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.