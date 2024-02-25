comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 25.02.2024 | 5:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to John Cena’s ‘Bholi Si Surat!’ video; says, “I’m gonna send you my…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to John Cena’s ‘Bholi Si Surat!’ video; says, “I’m gonna send you my…”

en Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to John Cena’s ‘Bholi Si Surat!’ video; says, “I’m gonna send you my…”

Shah Rukh Khan loved John Cena's viral ‘Bholi Si Surat’ rendition and wants a duet!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Remember the internet's heart melting with John Cena's rendition of ‘Bholi Si Surat’? Well, it just reached its ultimate destination - Shah Rukh Khan himself! The King of Bollywood took to X (formerly Twitter) on February 25, reacting to the viral video with pure joy and a playful challenge.

Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to John Cena's ‘Bholi Si Surat!’ video; says, "I’m gonna send you my…”

Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to John Cena’s ‘Bholi Si Surat!’ video; says, “I’m gonna send you my…”

It all started with a gym session video posted by wrestler Gurv Sihra. He introduced Cena, a self-proclaimed "pretty big Shah Rukh Khan fan," to the iconic song. Cena, ever the dedicated learner, diligently followed along, singing the Hindi lyrics with surprising accuracy.

Days later, the video reached Shah Rukh, who couldn't contain his delight. He retweeted the video, showering love on both Cena and Sihra. "Thank u both.... Love it and love u @JohnCena," he wrote, adding a playful challenge, "I'm gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha."

Needless to say, fans went wild. Comments like "Fan h Duniya Dewwani aapki sir," "Legend for a reason," and "Wow wow" flooded the post, along with heart-eye and red-heart emojis galore.

‘Bholi Si Surat’ belongs to the 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai, a musical romance directed by the legendary Yash Chopra. The film starred Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

The King was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others.

Also Read: John Cena posts Shah Rukh Khan’s pic on his Instagram after singing ‘Bholi Si Surat’

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to John Cena's ‘Bholi…

Yodha trailer to release on THIS date;…

Lahore 1947 cinematographer Santosh Sivan to…

Kumar Shahani, Maya Darpan and Khayal Gatha…

Priyanka Chopra boards Oscar-nominated…

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification