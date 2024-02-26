Ayushmann Khurrana, Tony Abbott and Pullela Gopichand come together to discuss ideas on nation-building

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has made a significant cultural & societal impact on the country. His thought-provoking films, which prioritize inclusivity and contribute to nation-building, have earned him recognition on a global scale.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tony Abbott and Pullela Gopichand come together to discuss ideas on nation-building

Ayushmann was also appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador for Special Olympics Bharat. He is currently the National Ambassador of UNICEF for India & heads an important initiative called EVAC - Eradication of Violence Against Children - jointly with soccer legend David Beckham!

Such is his contribution in various walks of life that Ayushmann has now been roped in along with former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, Badminton icon Pullela Gopichand, Amir Hussain Lone - Jammu & Kashmir Para Cricket Team Captain, along other luminaries to discuss ideas on nation building for the future!

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana seeks blessings at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.