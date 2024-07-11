Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were on a romantic European getaway to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary. The couple had been sharing stunning pictures and videos on their social media from their trip to Europe, showcasing the amazing time they were having. However, their joy was abruptly interrupted when they fell victim to a theft in Florence, Italy.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya robbed: Urgently seek help to return to India

Theft of valuables including passports

The actors, who had just arrived in Florence, were planning to explore the city. They parked their car and left their belongings inside while checking out a property they liked. Upon returning, they were devastated to find that the car had been broken into. Their passports, wallets, money, shopping, and other valuable items, totaling approximately Rs. 10 lakh, were stolen. Fortunately, the thieves left behind some old clothes and food items.

Lack of assistance from local authorities

Vivek Dahiya shared their ordeal in an interview with the Times of India. He revealed they had asked the local police for help, but their case was dismissed. The police explained that without CCTV cameras in the area, they couldn’t assist them. The couple also tried contacting the Indian embassy, only to find it had closed for the day, leaving them in a dire situation.

Stranded and in need of urgent help

Currently, Divyanka and Vivek are in a small town near Florence, where the hotel staff have been supportive. However, they are stuck without any cash and urgently require assistance from the embassy. "We require temporary passports and substantial help from the embassy to get back to India, as we have nothing with us," Vivek said, appealing for immediate aid.

The road ahead

The couple's situation underscores the importance of safeguarding personal belongings while traveling and the challenges faced when seeking assistance abroad. Their fans and well-wishers are hopeful that the embassy will soon intervene to help them return home safely. For now, Divyanka and Vivek remain in limbo, awaiting the crucial help they need to end their European nightmare.

