Ever since Animal released, Triptii Dimri has been the talk of the town, with top filmmakers vying to sign her. Triptii’s future lineup is only growing bigger as she has bagged one more high-profile project. As per a report by PeepingMoon, Triptii has now been roped in as the leading lady opposite Tamil superstar Dhanush in Aanand L. Rai's Tere Ishk Mein.

Aanand L Rai signs Triptii Dimri as leading lady in Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein: Report

According to the report, the critically acclaimed director has seen Triptii's work and found her to be an ideal choice for this emotionally taxing character opposite Dhanush's angry young man, Shankar, in this A.R. Rahman musical.

Described as a tragic love story set in a similar world as Raanjhanaa, Tere Ishk Mein promises to captivate audiences with its complex storyline filled with romance and varied emotions. The film is finally moving forward, over a year after it was formally announced on Raanjhanaa’s tenth anniversary in June 2023. The production was reportedly delayed due to Dhanush's southern commitments, which he had to complete before heading to North India to concentrate on his fourth Hindi movie. The film is now scheduled to get off the ground in October 2024 and will be filmed primarily in Varanasi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh over two months.

Currently, Triptii is awaiting the release of Dharma Productions' Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. The Anand Tiwari-directed romantic comedy has generated terrific buzz thanks to its hit trailer and chartbuster music. It is scheduled to release on July 19.

Following this, Triptii will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Anees Bazmee's much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan on the Diwali 2024 weekend. She also has one more love story, Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi, slated for release on November 22.

