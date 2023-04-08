Homi Adajania and Dimple Kapadia go back a long way. She was the leading lady of his directorial debut Being Cyrus in 2006 and she subsequently starred in all the films he directed. No surprise then that Dimple will make her digital debut in a web-series titled Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, which is directed by Adajania to be aired on Disney+ Hotstar from May 5.

Dimple Kapadia teams up with Homi Adajania for her digital debut Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Speaking about the show, Dimple Kapadia said, “Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is a story of what makes ordinary people extraordinary in a world full of passion and chaos. It’s a bunch of bad-ass women telling a narrative, which is often played only by male characters and believe me, it’s got some of the most colourful characters you’ll ever see. The show is as wild as my crazy director Homi Adajania’s mind. He has flipped a family drama on its head.”

Director and series creator Homi Adajania added, “You remember the line ‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’? When the world has scorned these women and turned its back on them, they learn to thrive by creating their own system of morality in a bold and lawless place that they inhabit. Women are the evolved half of our messed up species and Saas Bahu aur Flamingo is to date the maddest world that I have created. Its characters are so beautifully complex and conflicting, navigating their way through a world of passion, manipulation and chaos.”

Dimple Kapadia has appeared in two movies this year, Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and both of them have been successful at the box office.

