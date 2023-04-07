The very accomplished director Rahul Rawail who turns a year older today on April 7, has received a very special birthday gift from the Russian government. Rawail, known for his powerful entertainers such as Love Story, Betaab, Dacait and Arjun, has now been appointed the chairperson of the jury for the 45th Moscow International Film Festival, which begins next month.

Speaking on the honour Rawail said, “It is a matter of great pride for me to represent my country at a festival as reputed as the one in Moscow. It shows I must have done something right.”

Rawail who at one time was counted among the most successful filmmakers of Bollywood has not made any film for the last 16 years. “The atmosphere in our film industry is extremely vitiated. When I was at my peak, the stars started dictating terms; directing the director. I couldn’t take the heat. I quit. I am open to directing another film. But on my own terms,” explained Rahul Rawail.

What about the OTT platform? Isn’t it more open to content rather than following the star system? “Thanks, but no thanks. The OTT has rapidly become problematic. Young men in suits and carrying briefcases, who know nothing about cinema, try to tell you how to make a film. It is not an agreeable place to be in,” said Rawail.

