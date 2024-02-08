PVR INOX is all geared up to make this Valentine’s week extra-special for its patrons, inviting them to celebrate a magical week filled with movies, interactive experiences, and amazing offers. The specially curated Valentine’s Film Festival will showcase popular Bollywood, Hollywood & Regional romantic films across 70+ cities in India. The week-long festival from 9th-15th February’24 will screen 22 iconic timeless love stories like Jab We Met, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Veer Zaara, Mohabattein, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Pyar Ka Punchnama 1 & 2 and De De Pyar De in Hindi.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Titanic, Jab We Met, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar & among others set to re-release in theatres for Valentine’s Day 2024

Along with Hindi releases, other films re-releasing are Dil Diya Gallan, Qismat and Angrej in Punjabi; Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Premam and Hridayam in Malayalam; Saptha Sagaradaache Ello Side A and B and Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye in Kannada; Sita Ramam and Tholi Prema in Telugu; Vaaranam Aayiram, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (VTV) and Minnale in Tamil; Titanic in English. There is also a BOGO offer on tickets in the South and a special ticket price, starting at Rs. 112 in the rest of India.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO of PVR INOX Ltd said, “We believe in creating special moments for our patrons, and what better occasion than Valentine's Day? This year, we're thrilled to offer a week-long celebration filled with iconic love stories and interactive experiences. Our curated film festival will bring back cherished memories with classic romances like DDLJ and Titanic, while our innovative AI-powered quiz adds a playful twist to exploring your love language.”

