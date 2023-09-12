The film is produced by Thind Motion Pictures and Story Time Productions and released worldwide on 2nd Oct, 2024!!

Diljit Dosanjh to reunite with Honsla Rakh leading ladies Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in Punjabi movie Ranna Ch Dhanna

A day after announcing Jatt & Juliet 3, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has announced another Punjabi movie which is set for October 2024 release. Reuniting with Honsla Rakh's leading ladies Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill, his next is titled Ranna Ch Dhanna.

Along with the announcement, the actor dropped a first-look poster and release date. “#RannaChDhanna Movie Releasing in Cinemas worldwide 2nd Oct, 2024!!!”

Ishq Ne Ghalib Nikamma kar diya Varna Aadmi Hum Bhi theey kam ke ???????????????? #RannaChDhanna Movie Releasing in Cinemas worldwide 2nd Oct, 2024!!! ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/jcmnNEwSYy — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 12, 2023

“Audiences immensely enjoyed my pairing with Sonam Bajwa and Shehnaaz Gill in Honsla Rakh and now we are back with even more fun, comedy, romance and entertainment with Ranna Ch Dhanna!!” says producer and actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Ranna Ch Dhanna reunites the blockbuster team along with director Amarjit Singh Saron and producers Daljit Thind, Diljit Dosanjh and Pawan Gill. The film is produced by Thind Motion Pictures and Story Time Productions and released worldwide on 2nd Oct 2024!!

A day ago, Diljit announced his reunion with Neeru Bajwa in Jatt & Juliet 3, the third installment in the comedy franchise which was announced three months after the second installment completed 10 years.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh’s last Punjabi movies were Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne and Jodi. His next is Punjab ’95 is a biopic based on the life of eminent human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. He will also star in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

On the music front, Diljit Dosanjh is working on two albums simultaneously – one is a collaboration project with several international artists and the other is a Punjabi one. He recently released a Punjabi-Spanish single ‘Palpita’.

