Last Updated 11.09.2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh to reunite with Neeru Bajwa for Punjabi movie Jatt & Juliet 3, 10 years after the second installment

Diljit Dosanjh to reunite with Neeru Bajwa for Punjabi movie Jatt & Juliet 3, 10 years after the second installment

It was Jatt & Juliet that made Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa a beloved rom-com pair in the Punjabi film industry.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has an array of work in the line-up. While he is all set to release his album in September 2023, the actor has many projects lined up in Hindi and Punjabi. The actor announced his next Punjabi movie on September 11, and it marks his reunion with actress Neeru Bajwa. Titled Jatt & Juliet 3, the third installment has been announced three months after the second installment completed 10 years.

It was Jatt & Juliet that made Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa a beloved rom-com pair in the Punjabi film industry. Along with the first look poster, Diljit also announced the release date of the movie. “OYE SHOTU.. HATT PICHE..PUNJAB POLICE DI KOI REES NI AA OYE.. JATT & JULIET ਭਾਗ – 3  Releasing Worldwide - 28 JUNE 2024.”

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh’s last Punjabi movie was Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne. His next is Punjab ’95, a biopic based on the life of eminent human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. He will also star in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

On the music front, Diljit Dosanjh is working on two albums simultaneously – one is a collaboration project with several international artists and the other is a Punjabi one. He recently released a Punjabi-Spanish single ‘Palpita’.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh and Latin sensation Camilo collaborate on Palpita; Punjabi singer says, “Music has this extraordinary ability to bridge cultures”

