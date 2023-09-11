Reports have it that the 87-year-old veteran actor is dealing with health issues and Sunny Deol will be spending a couple of weeks to help his father.

Sunny Deol, who recently is riding high on the success of Gadar 2, has decided to take an urgent trip to the USA. While the actor was busy with the post-success promotions of his recently released action entertainer, he has decided to take a break from the same. However, we hear that his trip is not a celebratory one but, the actor has taken his father Dharmendra to the country owing to his health problems and for helping his dad recoup from the same.

From what we hear, Sunny Deol will be away from the country for about a couple of weeks as he will be helping Dharmendra during his treatment in the US. However, the issues are not expected to be severe but rather, they are just routine problems due to old age. A source close to India Today.com confirmed the details adding, “Dharam sir is currently 87 years old and has been having health issues. Hence for further treatment, Sunny decided to (take) his father to USA. They will be staying in US for 15-20 days or as long as the treatment goes. There is nothing to worry about."

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, which released last month, continues to win hearts in theatres. While the film tasted record breaking success at the box office, the actor too expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards fans for accepting the film. The sequel to the Anil Sharma directorial, takes off from where its prequel had ended. It also features Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simratt Kaur Randhawa in pivotal roles and it released on August 11. Besides these, Sunny is also expected have other projects in the pipeline including Apne 2 but there has been no update on the release date of the same.

