It seems that a hectic schedule of Dharmendra might have possibly taken a toll on the veteran actor’s health, claim recent reports. The yesteryear superstar, who enjoys a massive fan following, left his social media followers concerned when he shared a post about facing sleep troubles and later deleted it. Post this, media reports are abuzz with news that the actor has been suffering from certain health issues but have asserted that he is recovering.

Dharmendra sustained injuries but is recovering, reveals reports

Dharmendra, who recently featured in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, took to social media to share post on Friday night about him relishing a midnight snack. In the post he revealed, “Aadhi raat ho gayi... neend aati nahin… bhook lag jaati hai. Baasi roti makhan ka saath bahut sawad lagta hai (It's already midnight... can't sleep... feeling hungry. Stale bread with butter is quite tasty)”. The post left many of his fans worried who went on to comment about the same on the platform. However, later on, the actor deleted it. Post this, many reports started suggesting that the actor has been suffering from health issues.

"He has been under the weather for the past two weeks, and that was visible on his face in the picture," a source had told Hindustan Times. Elaborating on it, the source added that he sustained injuries on his back and leg while shooting for his film. “He went to a family wedding with his family including, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, recently in Udaipur. That’s where he got injured, and his health took a toll. He hurt his back and leg while dancing. And his health also suffered because of exertion and old age,” the source explained.

However, the source also asserted that he is taking treatment and should recover soon. “He was exhausted because of the exertion, and it got bad because of his injury. However, he is doing fine now, and is on the road to recovery. In fact, he is taking it slow now, and focusing on his health completely.”

