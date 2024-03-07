The series is written and directed by Nagender Choudhary, who has previously worked as assistant director on projects like LOC Kargil and also co-directed Paltan.

Heartland stories brimming with crime and grime have firmly entrenched themselves as reigning narratives, captivating audiences with their raw authenticity and gripping plotlines. Set against the backdrop of small towns and rural landscapes, these tales delve into the complexities of human nature, exploring themes of power, loyalty, and redemption. In the latest crime drama to capture attention in Gangs of Ghaziabad - that also happens to be the debut web series of Shatrughan Sinha. The series also stars Ashutosh Rana, Pradeep Nagar, Jatin Sarna, Abhimanyu Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Mahira Sharma, Sunny Leone Durgesh Kumar, Srikant Verma, Muneesh Tanwar, Lokesh Tilakdhari, Rajesh Bhati and Pragati Sharma amongst others. The series recently wrapped its shoot.

Shatrughan Sinha wraps up the shoot of his debut web series Gangs of Ghaziabad, see poster

The story is set in the tumultuous underworld of 90s Western Uttar Pradesh. The project is put together by Vinay Kumar who has teamed up with Highway actor Pradeep Nagar who doubles up as producer with this outing under their banner of Suman Talkies. The series is written and directed by Nagender Choudhary, who has previously worked as assistant director on projects like LOC Kargil and also co-directed Paltan.

The story is elevated by cinematographer Anshuman Mahaley's camerawork and sound designer Ganesh Gangadharan's work. The makers have also roped in Julius Packiam for background score, who has worked on big hits like Pathaan and Tiger 3, to give the series a grand feel.

Bringing together this eclectic cast of actors and perfecting a powerful story has been a pleasant challenge they have lived up to. They tell us, “We aim to delve into the gritty realities of the 90s, exploring themes of friendship, betrayal, and redemption against the backdrop of an India of a different time. Our goal is to give audiences a peek into that world with authentic storytelling that reflects the complexities of human nature and the harsh realities of life in the heartland. It was a joy working together with this bunch of talented actors especially Shatrughan Saab for whom this will be a much awaited comeback. He is such an icon who is an acting institution in himself. We’ve all emerged richer from this experience of sharing a set with him.”

