The filmmaker will extend his creative prowess to the realm of music, collaborating with talented musicians and artists to produce captivating compositions for his films.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the filmmaker known for his cinematic masterpieces that seamlessly blend visual splendour with musical brilliance, now launches his very own music label, Bhansali Music. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's name has become synonymous with enchanting storytelling, where every frame is adorned with soul-stirring melodies. With Bhansali Music, the filmmaker will extend his creative prowess to the realm of music, collaborating with talented musicians and artists to produce captivating compositions for his films and memorable independent albums.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches his own music label Bhansali Music: “It’s an integral part of my being”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic creations have consistently left audiences spellbound, with music playing an integral role in the narrative. From the grandeur of 'Deewani Mastani' to the haunting melodies of 'Black', Bhansali's compositions resonate with depth and passion, weaving themselves into the fabric of his films. His partnerships with accomplished composers like Ismail Darbar, Monty Sharma, and even himself have given birth to some of the most iconic and melodious tracks in Hindi cinema.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

Whether it's the grandeur of 'Deewani Mastani' from 'Bajirao Mastani' or the beauty of 'Laal Ishq' or the colours of 'Ghoomar' from Padmaavat Bhansali's music resonates with depth and passion. Every note, every lyric, seems painstakingly selected to narrate tales of love, longing, sacrifice, and triumph. Bhansali's artistic vision and craft have always transcended boundaries and made waves all across the globe. Not just in India but the filmmaker enjoys a massive fan base internationally as well.

Reflecting on the launch of Bhansali Music, Sanjay Leela Bhansali remarks, "Music brings me great joy and peace. It’s an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label “Bhansali Music” I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music".

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.