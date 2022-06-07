For fans of Dharmendra who were worried about the superstar after rumours of him being hospitalized started doing the rounds. However, in his true-blue ‘Dharamji’ style, the veteran star took to social media to quash the rumours and even spread the message of love and good health for his fans. As many of them expressed concern over his health, the veteran actor came on record to set it straight, while requesting fans to stay away and not believe in rumours.

Dharmendra quashes hospitalization rumours in true ‘Dharamji’ style

Sharing a video of him sitting on a couch, Dharmendra interacted with is fans via this video which he captioned, “Friends, With Love to you all.” The video started off with Dharmendra advising fans and followers to ‘be positive, think positive, life will be positive’.” He went on to add, “Main chup hoon main beemar nahi. Kuch na kuch baat chalti rehti hai, hawa (afwa) udati rehti hai. Woh tha na mera gaana ‘bura mat sunno, bura mat dekho, bura mat kaho.’ (Transl. I am quiet, not sick. Rumours keep spreading but you always remember one of my songs) The song in question is from the Dharmendra starrer 1969 film Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, which was originally sung by the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)



He further went on to request his fans to support each other by saying, “Take care, love each other, be good to each other, life will be beautiful.”

Couple of days ago, rumours were rife that veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and is in critical condition. However, the reports were soon quashed by not just Dharmendra but his second son Bobby Deol too had confirmed that his father is doing well and is at home.

Also Read: Dharmendra shares the lesson he has learnt after being discharged from ICU: ‘I’ll be very careful’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.