South Korean singer-actor Lee Seung Gi opened up about his relationship with actress Lee Da In addressing the breakup rumors surrounding the couple.

As reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, last year in May, it was revealed that the two actors were dating, and the two have now sparked rumours about breaking up. On June 5, Lee Seung Gi personally denied the news and addressed the matter through his official website writing, “I think our (Lee Seung Gi and the fans) past year has been one where we hurt each other and lacked communication, so after much consideration, I am finally opening up.”

“The first reason why I didn’t talk much in the midst of all the common was because I believed that my thoughts would not be clearly conveyed with emotional words,” the Mouse actor continued. “I thought by doing that, there would only be greater misunderstandings and wounds. Secondly, I feared that what we talked about would be leaked to other outlets or distorted into more rumors, which would hurt more people and be used as further gossip. So I hope you understand why I’ve been silent, despite some of you asking me to clarify my position.”

The actor further wrote, “There have been no changes in my stance or affairs since last year’s dating news. I didn’t comment further on that part, and I didn’t feel much need for it. I’m sorry if you were upset about this, and I want to comfort all of you. Please blame me for my flaws, and I ask for your understanding.”

