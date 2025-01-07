Celebrated filmmaker Aanand L Rai and music maestro AR Rahman have joined forces for the third time for the upcoming project, Tere Ishk Mein, which stars Dhanush in the lead. After delivering unforgettable soundtracks with Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, the duo is back together, setting high expectations for this musical collaboration.

EXCLUSIVE: Aanand L Rai and AR Rahman join hands for the third time for Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein

The picturesque and spiritual town of Rishikesh serves as the creative backdrop for their work, promising melodies that resonate with both the soul of the story and the serenity of its surroundings. Known for their ability to seamlessly blend music and storytelling, this collaboration is expected to deliver yet another unforgettable cinematic experience.

In an earlier exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aanand L Rai spoke about the connection between Tere Ishk Mein and Raanjhanaa. Interestingly, both films star Dhanush in the lead. The filmmaker said, “Sometimes even when makers don’t wish to repeat themselves, the rage and the ingredient of the story’s character becomes similar to another story of yours. The stories of Raanjhanaa and Tere Ishk Mein are very different stories. But the rage that Raanjhanaa had created, this is its extension; you will feel that. As the story isn’t the same, you can’t call it another Raanjhanaa. But there is a Raanjhanaa hidden in this one.”

