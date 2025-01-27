Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the world’s largest and most trusted gold and diamond jeweller retailer, proudly announces ‘Solitaire One,’ an exquisite collection featuring natural diamonds, each certified by international laboratories. Featuring Bollywood icon and brand ambassador Alia Bhatt, the campaign celebrates the timeless charm of solitaires, showcasing their ability to illuminate life’s treasured moments and reflect the enduring love every woman holds for these dazzling gems.

Alia Bhatt leads Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ ‘Solitaire One’ campaign

The campaign kicks off with a captivating film starring Alia Bhatt, bringing to life three beautifully intertwined love stories. The visually stunning narrative captures the journey of a person’s bond with their soulmate alongside their deep connection with solitaires, emphasizing how these timeless jewels become a part of life’s most magical moments. Alia Bhatt’s elegance and charisma infuse the campaign with warmth and emotion, embodying the joy of discovering “The One.” The campaign is conceptualized by DDB Mudra.

MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said, “With ‘Solitaire One,’ we have crafted more than just a collection – it’s a celebration of timeless beauty and the power of love. The campaign captures the deep emotional connection women share with solitaires, symbolizing both elegance and enduring moments. We are thrilled with the response the campaign has received and are proud to offer a piece that represents the strength, grace, and individuality of every woman who wears it.”

‘Solitaire One’ is set to redefine the solitaire jewelry experience, offering an exquisite range of natural diamonds that promise to be treasured for a lifetime, with availability across the nation. Every diamond above 0.30 ct and each piece of jewellery undergoes a two-way certification process, ensuring that we deliver the highest quality to our customers.

With a global footprint of over 370 showrooms across 13 countries—including India, the Middle East, the USA, the UK, Canada, and Australia—Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned for its wide-ranging collections, exceptional quality, and customer-centric approach. Backed by a dedicated team of 22,000 multilingual employees across 26 countries, the brand has served over 15 million satisfied customers worldwide.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is renowned for its commitment to customer satisfaction through its "Malabar Promises," which include transparent pricing with a detailed cost breakdown, lifetime free maintenance services available at all global showrooms, and a 100% exchange value for old gold and diamonds. The company ensures that all jewelry is 100% HUID-compliant, offering complete transparency and authenticity. Certified diamonds undergo 28-point quality checks, and every jewelry purchase comes with one year of free insurance.

Solitaire One stands out with its commitment to ethical sourcing, a verified chain of custody, the assurance of Malabar Promises, 28 stringent quality checks, and international certification. Malabar Gold & Diamonds ensures that all gold and diamonds are responsibly sourced through authorized channels. Moreover, the Malabar Group contributes 5% of its profits to CSR initiatives, focusing on health, housing, education, environmental sustainability, hunger eradication, and women empowerment programs.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt poses with Ananya Panday; warmly greets her Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.