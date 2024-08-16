Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is embracing motherhood as she announced her pregnancy on Thursday, August 15. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame shared the joyous news with her fans through a series of Instagram pictures from her Panchamrit ceremony.

A New Chapter Begins

In the pictures, Devoleena looked radiant as she flaunted her baby bump in a green saree. The actress also shared a glimpse of the baby's onesie with the caption "You can stop asking now," confirming the pregnancy speculations.

The actress expressed her excitement and gratitude in the caption, stating, "Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life.”

Overcoming Speculations

The pregnancy announcement comes after months of speculation and rumors about Devoleena's expected motherhood. The actress had previously addressed the curiosity surrounding her personal life via Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Many people have been messaging me for a long time regarding my pregnancy, creating news about it. I am sure that whenever I feel like sharing such news with you all, I will do it myself. For now, please do not bother me.”

Devoleena tied the knot with Shanawaz Shaikh, her gym trainer, in December 2022. The couple has been enjoying their marital bliss and is now eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child.

